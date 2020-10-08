Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 171,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.48% of Medpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $615,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,725,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,100,957 shares of company stock worth $131,158,165. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $118.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.73. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

