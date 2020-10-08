Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 85.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $287.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $298.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.06 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $4,983,963 over the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.