Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Black Knight worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKI. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.