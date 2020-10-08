Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.