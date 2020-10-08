Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 534.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.64.

NYSE TYL opened at $375.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

