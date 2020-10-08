Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.74 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 162,941 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 380.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

ULTA stock opened at $229.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.78 and a 200-day moving average of $212.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

