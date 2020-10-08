Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 434.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.77% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after buying an additional 5,140,555 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 405.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 418,476 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MIC opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

