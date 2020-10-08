Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $13.81 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.53% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 356.21 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

