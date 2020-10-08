Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,566,467 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

