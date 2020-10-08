Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150,507 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $444.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

