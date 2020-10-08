Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $10.57 Million Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 901,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,851 shares of company stock worth $278,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

