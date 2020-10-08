Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 57,090 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AFLAC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AFLAC by 4.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $37.91 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

