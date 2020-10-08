Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,121 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $145.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $147.08.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

