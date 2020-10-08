Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 142,989 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,989 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after buying an additional 1,375,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 891,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 639,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,231,727 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

