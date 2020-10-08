Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 187,373 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1,030.7% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after buying an additional 386,343 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 46.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 950,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 879,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 297,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 104.8% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 553,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,590,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,111 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,865. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

