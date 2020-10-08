Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 72.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 33.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in FedEx by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,096.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $268.26 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

