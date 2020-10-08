Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.39% of PTC Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,851 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,672 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

