Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Vistra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 399,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 45,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,497,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vistra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

VST opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

