Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.