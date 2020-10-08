AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,492 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.