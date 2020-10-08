Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of EARS opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Auris Medical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

