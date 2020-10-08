Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.41.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

