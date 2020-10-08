Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

