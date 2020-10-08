Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $36.61. 358,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 349,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 497,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,669 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

