Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDMO. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.60 million, a P/E ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

