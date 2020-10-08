Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVNT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of AVNT opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avient stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

