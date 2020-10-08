Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $329,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NIO by 919.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 200,762 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter worth $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NIO by 9.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 167,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NIO by 100.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE NIO opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.78. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.