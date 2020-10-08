Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Acquires 3 Shares

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,450 ($58.15) per share, with a total value of £133.50 ($174.44).

Shares of LON:AVON opened at GBX 4,265 ($55.73) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,979.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,264.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avon Rubber plc has a one year low of GBX 1,674 ($21.87) and a one year high of GBX 4,465 ($58.34).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,435 ($31.82) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

