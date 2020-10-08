Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

ACLS opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $774.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

