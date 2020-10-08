AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer Sells 19,900 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,858.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $248.03 million, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B.Riley Securit lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Securities downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

