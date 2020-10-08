AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Insider Selling

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.97. 1,053,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 429,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Specifically, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B.Riley Securit lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Securities lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

The company has a market cap of $248.03 million, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

