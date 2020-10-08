BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 124.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 94.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

