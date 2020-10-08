Bank of America Upgrades Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to “Neutral”

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$79.00 to C$80.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.27.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$80.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.08.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.8776764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.