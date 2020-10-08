Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

BMRC stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $430.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

