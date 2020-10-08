Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

