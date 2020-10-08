Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.5% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd owned 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

