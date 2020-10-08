Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$68.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$63.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.04 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.71.

BNS opened at C$55.95 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

