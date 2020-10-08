Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank7 by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

