Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banner by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

