Barclays Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €174.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €156.88 ($184.56).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €147.60 ($173.65) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €34.45 ($40.53) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

