Barclays Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $202.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.94. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

