Barclays Reiterates €134.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €134.00 ($157.65) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €142.23 ($167.33).

MTX opened at €151.50 ($178.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €150.74 and its 200-day moving average is €143.20. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 52-week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.70.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

