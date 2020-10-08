Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 147.78% and a negative net margin of 123.01%. On average, analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.