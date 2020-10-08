Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.87 ($63.37).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €55.68 ($65.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €72.17 ($84.91).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.