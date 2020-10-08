Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

OTCMKTS BAYK opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.87. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Bay Banks of Virginia had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

