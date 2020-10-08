Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.25 ($90.88).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA BAYN opened at €45.30 ($53.29) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.61 and a 200-day moving average of €58.61.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.