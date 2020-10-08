Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.41 ($98.13) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.25 ($90.88).

FRA BAYN opened at €45.30 ($53.29) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.61.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

