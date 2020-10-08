Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.95.

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of $252.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

