BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 6%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 626,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 909,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 665,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 23.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

