Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Up 5.3%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $34.40. Approximately 1,125,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 596,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

